Summer Days

Theodore is hoping Alvin drops the peanut, he is such pig. Alvin is in heaven as he tries to stuff a second peanut in his mouth. No worries Theodore I will put out more peanuts for you. These two did not get along and I was thrilled to get a snap with both in frame. They would load up and disappear, over and over again. Nick and Tina gave me this picnic table with umbrella for xmas. They seem to like it as long as food is involved.



Happy Monday