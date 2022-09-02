Previous
Happy FriYay by lesip
Happy FriYay

I love to watch the gorillas at the zoo.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Jane Pittenger ace
Love that tongue and expression
September 3rd, 2022  
Taffy ace
What a great expression!
September 3rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fantastic composed shot. Is that a leaf still sticking out? Love that look, he must have noticed you.
September 3rd, 2022  
