222 / 365
Happy FriYay
I love to watch the gorillas at the zoo.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4475
photos
198
followers
89
following
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Year 11
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
21st August 2022 10:50am
zoo
,
ape
Jane Pittenger
ace
Love that tongue and expression
September 3rd, 2022
Taffy
ace
What a great expression!
September 3rd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Fantastic composed shot. Is that a leaf still sticking out? Love that look, he must have noticed you.
September 3rd, 2022
