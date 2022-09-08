Sign up
228 / 365
O Knights
The knights entered the arena and were introduced before the games began. I arrived 40 minutes early to get a front row bench spot at the far end. It was hot and humid and I baked with no shade but it was worth it.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4481
photos
198
followers
89
following
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
10
2
1
Year 11
NIKON D750
5th September 2022 12:05pm
horse
,
flags
,
knights
,
renfest
Cathy
A great colorful series of photos!
September 9th, 2022
katy
ace
It gave you a wonderful perspective for this photo! I love the action and the dust that tells the story so well
September 9th, 2022
