Previous
Next
O Knights by lesip
228 / 365

O Knights

The knights entered the arena and were introduced before the games began. I arrived 40 minutes early to get a front row bench spot at the far end. It was hot and humid and I baked with no shade but it was worth it.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cathy
A great colorful series of photos!
September 9th, 2022  
katy ace
It gave you a wonderful perspective for this photo! I love the action and the dust that tells the story so well
September 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise