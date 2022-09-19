High On A Hill

After a rainy Sunday, the skies cleared to a beautiful Monday. Our last day before heading home Tuesday. I had tried to get a couple drive by photos of the bridge coming and going from Sonoma. The kids made my day by taking us to some wonderful vantage points Monday to get actual pictures of the bridge.



This is from Hawk Hill. It is a 923-foot peak in the Marin Headlands, just north of the Golden Gate Bridge. I got quite a few lovely shots from all around the hill. There were warning everywhere to not leave anything in your car because it is a smash and grab area. It seemed pretty safe during the day but we didn't take any chances. Be forewarned if visiting San Francisco DO NOT leave anything visual in your car because smash and grabs are happening all over the city.



Elite San Francisco cyclists often incorporate this climb into their weekly training regimes. My son has done it multi times but it is definitely not on my bucket list.