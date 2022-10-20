Previous
Wonderful Fall by lesip
248 / 365

Wonderful Fall

I always look forward to the next door neighbors tree showing off its beautiful fall color.
20th October 2022

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
Photo Details

Kaylynn ace
Hilarious -the beanie cracked me up
October 21st, 2022  
