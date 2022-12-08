Sign up
Reflect
More holiday boats .
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th December 2022 6:41pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
boats
,
holiday
Sharon Lee
ace
Stunning
December 9th, 2022
