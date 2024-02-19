Previous
The Visit
The Visit

It rained everyday of our visit to San Francisco to see our son and his wife but the day we arrived. There were dry hours and we just embraced the drizzle. They live up the hill from Dolores Park. It's a great spot to grab a picture.
19th February 2024

Leslie

Photo Details

