31 / 365
The Visit
It rained everyday of our visit to San Francisco to see our son and his wife but the day we arrived. There were dry hours and we just embraced the drizzle. They live up the hill from Dolores Park. It's a great spot to grab a picture.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Year 13
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th February 2024 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
son
,
san francisco
,
daughter-in-law
,
granddogs
