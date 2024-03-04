Previous
The Rookery Is Hopping by lesip
The Rookery Is Hopping

What a beautiful first Sunday of March. It was National Unplug Day + 1 . The perfect day to check out the fairly local Heron Rookies. The herons are getting their busy on making and improving their nests. Can't wait for all the babies.
