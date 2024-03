Smithsonian Castle

Is believed to be the Smithsonian's first and oldest building. It first opened its doors in 1855. The Castle closed last February for its first major renovation in more than 50 years and is not scheduled to reopen for another 4 years. Thankfully the gates remain surrounds the castle remain open to walk around the outside gardens. The couple on the left looked like they were having engagement photos taken and I saw them again at the Lincoln Memorial. The Saucer Magnolias are almost at full bloom.