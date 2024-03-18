Previous
Before The Light by lesip
Peak Bloom at the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. happened yesterday afternoon. The trees sped through the six-stage bud development cycle in record time taking only 15 days. That hasn't happened in over 20 years. I decided with the temperatures dropping back to there normal cold temps and winds forecast the next couple days, followed by rain that this morning was a good day to visit. Up at 4am ... On metro at 5.... at my Smithsonian Stop at 6... then about a 10 minute walk to the Tidal Basin.
This is one of the first shots out of my camera before even first light.
Louise & Ken ace
What beautiful framework!
March 18th, 2024  
