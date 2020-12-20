Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
198 / 365
On This Day 2016
The low winter sun this far north does at times provide some interesting light.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4656
photos
161
followers
42
following
54% complete
View this month »
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
Latest from all albums
2105
2106
908
196
1442
2107
197
198
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
20th December 2016 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
bressay
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
December 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close