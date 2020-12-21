Sign up
Solstice School Run
The school run from Bressay to Lerwick can be a rough crossing at times but for the Solstice back in 2011 it would have been a glorious crossing.
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4659
photos
161
followers
42
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 500D
Taken
21st December 2011 8:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ferry
,
lerwick
,
bressay
,
leirna
