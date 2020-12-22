Sign up
200 / 365
On This Day 2015
Lerwick Town Hall
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
6
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4662
photos
161
followers
42
following
54% complete
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd December 2015 12:39pm
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ah, brings back memories of a long night ... 2018 Up Helly Aa!
December 22nd, 2020
Richard Lewis
ace
@jamibann
2021 will be the first year of no Up Helly Aa since it started apart from war years.
December 22nd, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
@lifeat60degrees
What a shame for this year's Jarl. Will he do a repeat year, or is it just bad luck?
December 22nd, 2020
Margo
ace
Great outline
December 22nd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
the slightly ochre look of the sky is perfect for the castle's profile! fav
December 22nd, 2020
Richard Lewis
ace
@jamibann
Everyone moves back a year. (hopefully just one year!)
December 22nd, 2020
