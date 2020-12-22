Previous
On This Day 2015 by lifeat60degrees
200 / 365

On This Day 2015

Lerwick Town Hall
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
54% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
Ah, brings back memories of a long night ... 2018 Up Helly Aa!
December 22nd, 2020  
Richard Lewis ace
@jamibann 2021 will be the first year of no Up Helly Aa since it started apart from war years.
December 22nd, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
@lifeat60degrees What a shame for this year's Jarl. Will he do a repeat year, or is it just bad luck?
December 22nd, 2020  
Margo ace
Great outline
December 22nd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
the slightly ochre look of the sky is perfect for the castle's profile! fav
December 22nd, 2020  
Richard Lewis ace
@jamibann Everyone moves back a year. (hopefully just one year!)
December 22nd, 2020  
