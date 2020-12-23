Previous
On This Day 2010 by lifeat60degrees
On This Day 2010

The Clickimin Loch in Lerwick frozen at the Broch back in 2010. There are historical photos of curling being played on the ice but it's not been cold enough for that in my time here.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Richard Lewis

