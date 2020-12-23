Sign up
201 / 365
On This Day 2010
The Clickimin Loch in Lerwick frozen at the Broch back in 2010. There are historical photos of curling being played on the ice but it's not been cold enough for that in my time here.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4665
photos
161
followers
42
following
198
1444
2109
199
2110
909
200
201
Tags
shetland
,
broch
,
lerwick
,
clickimin
