215 / 365
On This Day 2020
Scatness is a short walk right at the southend of Shetland but rarely disappoints. Nesting birds and wild flowers in abundance in the summer, good spot for whale watching and the more than occasional rough sea.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
scatness
Margo
ace
Great capture
January 6th, 2021
Fr1da
Wonderful !
January 6th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Some beautiful sea colour amidst all that foam and spray! fav
January 6th, 2021
