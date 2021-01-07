Previous
Next
On This Day 2012 by lifeat60degrees
216 / 365

On This Day 2012

Levenwick beach is a small but a lovely one to visit as sheltered from the prevailing winds. The burn that enters the sea over the beach never seems to be in the same place two days in a row.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice shot
January 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise