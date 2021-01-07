Sign up
216 / 365
On This Day 2012
Levenwick beach is a small but a lovely one to visit as sheltered from the prevailing winds. The burn that enters the sea over the beach never seems to be in the same place two days in a row.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
3
1
1
10 Years of Daily Photos
Canon EOS 500D
7th January 2012 2:47pm
shetland
levenwick
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
January 7th, 2021
