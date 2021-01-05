Previous
On This Day 2013 by lifeat60degrees
On This Day 2013

This was where the Braer Oil Tanker ran aground in 1993.Much of the South Mainland of Shetland was affected not only by oil running ashore but also by wind blown pollution. It ran aground on the west side and we live on the east side about 10 miles away as the crow flies and one side of our house was covered in an oily sheen. While the sheen of oil went as far north as Lerwick 30 miles away and the farmland in the area took a long time to recover it was not as bad as it could have been due to the constant January gale that year breaking up the oil.
Richard Lewis

Oh yes, I remember that. That's a super image, but a sad story of the pollution.
Wonderful shot
