On This Day 2019 by lifeat60degrees
280 / 365

On This Day 2019

You can find a lot of strange light in the sky when you live by the coast.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Amazing colors! Wonderful place.
March 11th, 2021  
Wowza!
March 11th, 2021  
