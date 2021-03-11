Sign up
280 / 365
On This Day 2019
You can find a lot of strange light in the sky when you live by the coast.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Asli
ace
Amazing colors! Wonderful place.
March 11th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Wowza!
March 11th, 2021
