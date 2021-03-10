Sign up
279 / 365
On This Day 2014
The two remaining walls of this old house and the still intact concrete floor make a good site for a feeding station for the sheep. Especially if the wind is easterly or westerly.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
3
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4911
photos
179
followers
48
following
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
2185
944
2186
277
1500
2187
278
279
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
10th March 2014 8:39am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
,
shetland
,
sumburgh
Dianne
Cute - their own little shelter.
March 10th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Excellent!
March 10th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
A breezy home. Good shot
March 10th, 2021
