On This Day 2014 by lifeat60degrees
279 / 365

On This Day 2014

The two remaining walls of this old house and the still intact concrete floor make a good site for a feeding station for the sheep. Especially if the wind is easterly or westerly.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Dianne
Cute - their own little shelter.
March 10th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Excellent!
March 10th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
A breezy home. Good shot
March 10th, 2021  
