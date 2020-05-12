Previous
Next
Left Behind by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1886

Left Behind

This clump pf seaweed was left behind on the Hoswick beach by the tide this morning and will no doubt have been re-arranged by the incoming tide by now.
12th May 2020 12th May 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
516% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise