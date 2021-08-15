Sign up
Photo 2344
Lighthouse Trail
A distinctly Shetland feel to this Lighthouse on the trail but it was in Stonehaven. A lot of Up Helly Aa type images and I’m sure many of the shields were from the South Mainland UHA. There were two trail lighthouses in Stonehaven so I’m up to 5.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
