Tiny Frog

When I do see something different on my walks it makes me wonder what do I walk past every day and don't see? This frog was tiny and if a bird had flown by at the point I spotted him I would have missed him completely. My route took me past the same spot about 20 minutes later but he was gone hopefully into the lush undergrowth nearby.

(Of course I say frog but could it be a toad?)