Faroe Bound

Headed down to the airport as eldest was starting his trip back to the Netherlands via Glasgow, Smyril Line's Norrona was passing Sumburgh earlier than normal heading for Faroe. No doubt hoping to miss as much of the wild weather as possible. Gusts over 60 mph in the afternoon.



Many a happy trip on the Norrona when she first came into service as she used to call in Lerwick on her way from Torshavn to Bergen and back. Sadly that route is no longer an option these days as taking the car to Norway was a great way to see the country.