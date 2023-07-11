Previous
The Farm Shop and Cafe at Cunningsburgh closed completely on Saturday. The cafe, like many businesses in Shetland, had been struggling for staff ( a consequence of Brexit ) for a while and finally couldn’t guarantee being open on a given day. Once it closed the footfall for the shop dwindled away and full closure was inevitable. A real shame as it was a great place to meet for tea and coffee or lunch. It will be greatly missed especially in the South Mainland.
11th July 2023

Richard Lewis

Karen ace
I'm so sorry to see this. The place looks genuinely forlorn.

Hopefully the site has still a future whereby another enterprise can take over, maybe rejuvenate it with new ideas, to help fill the gap left by its closing.
July 11th, 2023  
