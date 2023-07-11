Closed

The Farm Shop and Cafe at Cunningsburgh closed completely on Saturday. The cafe, like many businesses in Shetland, had been struggling for staff ( a consequence of Brexit ) for a while and finally couldn’t guarantee being open on a given day. Once it closed the footfall for the shop dwindled away and full closure was inevitable. A real shame as it was a great place to meet for tea and coffee or lunch. It will be greatly missed especially in the South Mainland.