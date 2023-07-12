Not Bothered

The Common Terns in the harbour were not bothered in the slightest by over 3,700 cruise passengers landing at Victoria Pier off tenders from the MSC Preziosa today.

I can't say the same myself as it was a bit of Wacky Races at times driving as the cruise visitors seem to think there is no need to look at see if there are cars coming before crossing the road and also expect the locals to move out of the way when walking along the pavement. That said there is always a good atmosphere in town when they are about but I do shudder if I hear the wail of an ambulance.