Photo 3041
Pink N White
Strong colours on the Hoswick beach this afternoon. I would mind all my own grass looking like this.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
clover
,
daisy
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 13th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
That is a lovely shot
July 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
July 13th, 2023
