Photo 3204
Aberdeen Approach
Starting our descent into Aberdeen from a south easterly direction resulting is us passing over our sons house.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
aberdeenshire
,
portlethen
Suzanne
ace
Good shot!
December 22nd, 2023
