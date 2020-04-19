Previous
Hoswick Bay by lifeat60degrees
Photo 793

Hoswick Bay

Unusual to see oil related traffic in the bay these days - maybe get one a year if that. The Grampian Dynasty arrived mid-morning and I may take a look later on when out with the dog to see if it is still about.
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Mark Prince ace
Maybe it's self isolating in there ?
April 19th, 2020  
