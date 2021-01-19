Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 919
Rooftops
A walk up the lane and looking back over the rooftops and the harbour towards Bressay itself.
A camera is a handy excuse to have a rest when walking up steep lanes.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4752
photos
173
followers
45
following
251% complete
View this month »
912
913
914
915
916
917
918
919
Latest from all albums
226
918
2137
1466
227
228
919
2138
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
19th January 2021 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lane
,
shetland
,
lerwick
Corinne C
ace
Nice composition and varient blues.
January 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close