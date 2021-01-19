Previous
Rooftops by lifeat60degrees
Photo 919

Rooftops

A walk up the lane and looking back over the rooftops and the harbour towards Bressay itself.
A camera is a handy excuse to have a rest when walking up steep lanes.
19th January 2021

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Corinne C
Nice composition and varient blues.
January 19th, 2021  
