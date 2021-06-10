Previous
Next
At Anchor by lifeat60degrees
Photo 984

At Anchor

Cefas Endeavour at anchor very close to the Levenwick Beach. Quite unusual to get ship this size berthed here these days.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
269% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise