Photo 1012
Spirit of Discovery
Heading for Lerwick on a gloomy but calm morning. Turned out fair for the visitors though.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
0
0
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5364
photos
184
followers
49
following
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1643
1010
1644
1011
2339
1645
1012
2340
Views
9
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
11th August 2021 6:28am
Tags
cruise
,
shetland
,
spirt of discovery
