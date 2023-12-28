Sign up
Previous
Photo 1114
Roman Rebel
Trimaran Roman Rebel sheltering in Lerwick today.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6707
photos
154
followers
40
following
305% complete
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
1114
1862
3210
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
28th December 2023 9:55am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shetland
,
trimaran
,
lerwick
Suzanne
ace
Interesting survey vessel
December 28th, 2023
