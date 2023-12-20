Sign up
Previous
Photo 1113
Fuel Delivery
Sarnia Liberty delivering fuel to Lerwick this afternoon. Not sure when it will head south after this visit as seas will be particularly rough tomorrow.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sarnia
,
lerwick
Pat Knowles
ace
That must be a welcome sight for all you Islanders!
December 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 20th, 2023
