Previous
Fuel Delivery by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1113

Fuel Delivery

Sarnia Liberty delivering fuel to Lerwick this afternoon. Not sure when it will head south after this visit as seas will be particularly rough tomorrow.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
304% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
That must be a welcome sight for all you Islanders!
December 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise