Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1112
Harbour Shelter
Freight boat Hellier nearest to the camera in the centre with the NorthLink ferry Hjaltland behind it. Various fishing boats to the right and the power station chimney visible centre right.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6674
photos
154
followers
40
following
304% complete
View this month »
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
Latest from all albums
1110
3187
1853
3188
3189
1111
1112
3190
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
8th December 2023 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
Rob Z
ace
It looks very bustling - even at night. I like all the activity sandwiched between the two layers of blue.
December 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 8th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Busy harbour
December 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close