Harbour Shelter by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1112

Harbour Shelter

Freight boat Hellier nearest to the camera in the centre with the NorthLink ferry Hjaltland behind it. Various fishing boats to the right and the power station chimney visible centre right.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Rob Z ace
It looks very bustling - even at night. I like all the activity sandwiched between the two layers of blue.
December 8th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 8th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Busy harbour
December 8th, 2023  
