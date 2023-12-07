Sign up
Previous
Photo 1111
Aurora Sandefjord
The Aurora Sandefjord bringing some colour to the southern end of the harbour today,
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
7th December 2023 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
aurorasandefjord
Dianne
A very modern design.
December 7th, 2023
