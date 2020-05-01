Previous
Encouragement by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1236

Encouragement

This seal had a few attempts at getting on the pier at Leebitton and it looked like his companions were giving him encouragement all the time. In fact the seal on the right clapped his flippers together for about two minutes after he got on safely.
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Photo Details

