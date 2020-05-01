Sign up
Photo 1236
Encouragement
This seal had a few attempts at getting on the pier at Leebitton and it looked like his companions were giving him encouragement all the time. In fact the seal on the right clapped his flippers together for about two minutes after he got on safely.
1st May 2020
1st May 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
1st May 2020 3:33pm
Tags
seals
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
