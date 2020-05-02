Previous
Cullister Croft by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1237

Cullister Croft

Coastal walk took us through the land of the Cullister Croft.
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Joan Robillard
Amazing
May 2nd, 2020  
