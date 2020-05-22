Previous
More Mist by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1257

More Mist

A day of all weathers. Thick fog first thing followed by heavy rain in the morning, glorious sunshine in the afternoon and wind picking up in the evening before more heavy rain expected tomorrow.
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Pat Thacker
Lovely atmospheric shot and composition. Great reflection of the bridge.
May 22nd, 2020  
