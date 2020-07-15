Sign up
Photo 1306
Fladdabister Beach
Although it is a stony beach it is a great and quiet location.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
iPhone 8
iPhone 8
Taken
15th July 2020 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
cunningsburgh
,
fladdabister
