Wide Open Space by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1312

Wide Open Space

We had the Isle to ourselves this morning. By the time we walked back along the beach to the car park however is was busy. Busy by our standards is about a dozen cars.
22nd July 2020

Richard Lewis

Photo Details

