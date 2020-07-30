Sign up
Photo 1320
Purple Heather
The place is becoming very purple. Looks like being a good year for heather.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
30th July 2020 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heather
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Kerri Michaels
ace
cool
July 30th, 2020
