Photo 1321
Hurry Up
The cheek of it! Ava looking like she's fed up waiting for me. I can assure you that it was the other way round.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
31st July 2020 6:44pm
Tags
ava
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Judith Johnson
I guess she knows who's in charge!
July 31st, 2020
Judith Johnson
PS, lovely scene at the end of the bridge!
July 31st, 2020
