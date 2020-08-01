Sign up
Photo 1322
Stepping Stones
You'll just have to believe me when I tell you there are stepping stones here to help you get over the burn.
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
1st August 2020 8:13am
shetland
sandwick
swinister
