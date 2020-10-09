Sign up
Photo 1389
All Quiet
A peaceful cold evening.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Comments
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
9th October 2020 6:24pm
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
sheri
Love the blues.
October 9th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 9th, 2020
