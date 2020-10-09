Previous
All Quiet by lifeat60degrees
All Quiet

A peaceful cold evening.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
sheri
Love the blues.
October 9th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 9th, 2020  
