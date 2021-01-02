Previous
Westvoe Beach by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1454

Westvoe Beach

A warmish feel when walking in the sun but in the shadows and in the wind it was bitter.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Kevin Smith
Looks stunning although the clouds on the horizon look menacing.
January 2nd, 2021  
Sue
This is incredible! What a view!
January 2nd, 2021  
Richard Lewis ace
@uerks Those clouds had passed us by but about 3 hours later there was a brief shower.
January 2nd, 2021  
