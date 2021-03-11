Previous
My Best Side by lifeat60degrees
My Best Side

A solitary seal on the pier at Leebitton this afternoon showing off was she thinks is her best side.
11th March 2021

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Pat Thacker
Loving the pose!
March 11th, 2021  
