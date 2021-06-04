Previous
Bright Start by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1582

Bright Start

It was a bright start to the day as this photo of the Mousa ferry at Leebitton at 6:20 this morning shows. Mist and low cloud came down over the next two hours before clearing at 2 in the afternoon to become a hot sunny windless day.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
