Previous
Next
Photo 1582
Bright Start
It was a bright start to the day as this photo of the Mousa ferry at Leebitton at 6:20 this morning shows. Mist and low cloud came down over the next two hours before clearing at 2 in the afternoon to become a hot sunny windless day.
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
4th June 2021 6:21am
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
