Photo 1583
Above the Clouds
The main road to Sumburgh disappearing into the fog.
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5206
photos
188
followers
50
following
433% complete
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
5
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
5th June 2021 11:10am
Tags
shetland
,
dunrossness
