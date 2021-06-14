Sign up
Photo 1592
One Legged?
Or is he hiding his other leg in amongst his feathers?
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
redshank
,
sandwick
,
swinister
