Facing the Surf by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1593

Facing the Surf

Good numbers of Eider chicks at the moment. Sadly the vast majority of them will become a meal for the Bonxie, larger Gulls or Otters.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
